Shgs Under UMED Campaign To Send 1 Crore Rakhis To M'rashtra CM Eknath Shinde

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Women belonging to Self Help Groups (SGHs) under the UMED Abhiyan in Maharashtra will send one crore rakhis to Chief Eknath Shinde as a mark of gratitude for launching a slew of welfare and development schemes for women, including the flagship Mukhyamnatri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

The state has already deposited Rs 1,500 each for July and August in the accounts through DBT of 1.08 crore eligible women beneficiaries in the age group of 21 to 65 years.

The SHGs under the UMED campaign have thanked the CM for launching the Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana where three gas cylinders are provided to women free of cost. The government has initiated various other welfare schemes for women in order to bring them into the mainstream of development.

The Chief Minister's Office in a release said that The work of preparing Rakhis is taken up by the women of Self Help Groups in the state. The Rakhis will be sent to the chief minister from 40,000 villages of the state. The women are given the slogan 'Chalo Mumbai' for tying the Rakhi to their elder brother on August 19, the day of Rakhi Purnima (Raksha Bandhan).

Shinde has replied to the women beneficiaries saying that ''The blessings of lakhs and lakhs of sisters from the state is my strength”. He added that the Ladki Bahin will be a permanent scheme and the financial provision for this scheme has already been made.

The chief minister assured that the state government is committed to the empowerment of women saying that 108 schemes have been initiated for women by the government.

A beneficiary, Sakshi Shuruse from Pune district, e- interacting with the Chief Minister said, "Because of the money that I got under the Mukhyamantri- Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojna, the dream of learning German language will now become a reality and I am very happy."'

Myna Kamble said that the chief minister has given us the Ovhalani under the Mukhyamantri- Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojna much earlier before the festival of Raksha Bandhan.'

Stating that her tailoring business will now flourish', Pallavi Harale said,“The Chief Minister personally spoke to me and that joy is better than the benefit of the scheme.”

Kavita Kand said that the UMED campaign had given the women of the state hope for economic upliftment. She said that she wants to thank the chief minister on behalf of the Self Help Groups of the state. She also extended her greetings to the CM on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan festival.