Countries Of Global South Need To Overcome Challenges, Seize Opportunities: Vietnam PM

Hanoi, Aug 17 (IANS) Appreciating India's initiative to host the 3rd Voice of Global South Summit and Prime Narendra Modi for creating a framework for developing countries to share their voices, perspectives and solutions to overcome global challenges, Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh on Saturday suggested three priority areas for the countries of the Global South to focus on to have a common vision and a global, comprehensive and all-people mindset, action and approach.

Addressing the session on 'An Empowered Global South for a Sustainable Future' that was attended by nearly 20 Presidents, Prime Ministers and senior leaders of developing countries, the Prime Minister of Vietnam said that the top priority should be to promote more effectively and substantially the reform of regional and global governance institutions, focusing on reforming the United Nations "to be more democratic and effective", strengthening the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at the center, and minimising trade barriers and unfair competition.

"More than ever, Southern countries need to strengthen cooperation in the spirit of solidarity and unity in diversity to seize opportunities, overcome challenges, resolve difficulties and move towards a sustainable prosperous future for all countries," Pham Minh Chinh told the gathering of leaders.

Second, he said, was to promote the mobilization and effective use of all social resources to successfully implement the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Countries need to promote their pioneering role in ensuring food security, environmental protection, natural disaster prevention, climate change adaptation, green economy, digital economy, and circular economy development on the basis of ensuring the principles of equal access, fairness, autonomy, and self-reliance," said Pham Minh Chinh while calling for more practical and effective support from the international community, especially developed countries, in finance, technology, human resource training, and governance for developing countries.

The third priority, mentioned by the Vietnamese PM, was to promote new growth drivers, especially in science and technology, innovation and startups, considering this as the focus of all cooperation mechanisms and initiatives.

"It is necessary to continue to strongly promote South-South trade and investment; promote the development of South-South science and technology markets; develop an innovation ecosystem connecting the state - schools - businesses and connecting regions to operate effectively and substantially," said Pham Minh Chinh.

The Vietnamese PM, who visited New Delhi earlier this month, lauded India for hosting the important forum for developing countries for the third consecutive time.

Vietnam's attendance at the event, he said, demonstrates the country's growing role, position and international prestige in participating and contributing responsibly to global multilateral mechanisms.

Leaders and representatives of more than 100 countries, including Iraq, Cuba, Brunei, Lesotho, Malaysia, Maldives, Nauru, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tajikistan, Tuvalu, Laos, Cambodia, and Turkmenistan, participated in the summit which began as an extension of PM Modi's vision of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas aur sabka prayas', and is underpinned by India's philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

The conference discussed the issues of climate change, population growth, food insecurity, financial debt, inequality and conflicts that directly affect developing countries, and discussed the challenges, priorities and solutions in the Global South, especially to ensure sustainable development.