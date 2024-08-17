Egypt Al-Sisi: Continued War In Gaza Plunges Region Into Relentless Cycle Of Stability
8/17/2024 8:11:56 AM
CAIRO, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi said on Saturday the continuation of war in the besieged Gaza Strip would plunge the region into a severe and relentless circle of stability.
Holding talks with visiting French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejourne, Al-Sisis stressed the need of concerted efforts to seize the current opportunity of talks to reach a deal to stop the bloodshed and avert the region further repercussions of escalation, said Egypt's presidential spokesman Ahmad Fahmi in a statement.
Al-Sisi affirmed the international responsibility's of put pressure for de-escalation and addressing the roots of this conflict by establishing the Palestinian state and implementing the two-state solution, it added.
Meanwhile, Sejourne said French President Emmanuel Macron tasked him with a regional tour to contribute to the efforts of de-escalation and reducing tension.
He pointed out that the tour ends in Egypt to brief Al-Sisi on the relevant French efforts, it noted.
The French minister extolled Egypt's vital role in joint mediation efforts with Qatar and the US, with the aim of reaching a ceasefire in the Strip and prisoners' swap, it said.
Discussions between the two sides further stressed the robust and solid Egyptian-French strategic partnership and commitment to strengthening and enhancing bilateral cooperation in all fields for the interests of the two peoples, according to the statement. (end)
