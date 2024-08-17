Attack On Kramatorsk: Rescuers Pull Victim From Rubble
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, rescuers have pulled a victim from the rubble following Russian strikes.
Oleksandr Honcharenko, the head of the Kramatorsk city administration, announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“Rescuers have unblocked the victim trapped beneath the rubble. His condition is serious. Doctors are providing assistance to him,” Honcharenko wrote.
As reported, Kramatorsk came under enemy fire on Saturday, August 17. One of the Smerch MLRS missiles hit a two-story building, while others hit the industrial area. One person was reported to be trapped under the rubble.
