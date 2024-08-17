Fistfight, Brawl At Turkish Parliament As Mps Clash Blood Scatters On Floor Video
Date
8/17/2024 6:37:44 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A brawl and fistfight between Turkish parliamentarians erupted on 15 August at Ankara, when an opposition deputy was attacked after calling for his colleague.
According to the video footage, MPs for the ruling AKP party rushed in to punch Ahmet Sik at the lectern, while several others joined in trying to hold others back. Following the fight, blood was spattered the white steps of the speaker's podium.
Here's the video:
More to come...
