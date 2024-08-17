Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Leads High-Level Delegation On Visit To Kabul

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The of and Commerce of Afghanistan has announced that Abdulla Aripov, the Prime of Uzbekistan, arrived in Kabul this morning, August 17, at the head of a high-level delegation.

The ministry stated in a press release that the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan was welcomed at Kabul International Airport by officials.

Abdulla Aripov's visit to Kabul aims to participate in a bilateral meeting to enhance trade relations between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan and to inaugurate an of Uzbek products and goods.

The exhibition of Uzbek products and goods is being held to strengthen and expand the two countries' economic, trade, and transit relations.

This exhibition is scheduled to take place from August 18 to 19 at the Afghanistan International Exhibition Center located in Chaman-e-Hozori, Kabul.

This visit comes just two days after another Uzbek delegation arrived in Kabul and held meetings with the Taliban officials.

According to the experts, the increased diplomatic engagement between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan occurs amidst growing security concerns in the region, particularly due to militant activities, including those of ISIS.

The instability in Afghanistan has raised alarms among Central Asian countries, which fear the spillover of violence and the potential for extremist groups to exploit the situation.

These concerns are further amplified by the presence of various militant factions in Afghanistan, which pose a significant threat to the security and stability of the broader region. As Uzbekistan deepens its ties with Afghanistan, ensuring security measures to counter these threats will be crucial for maintaining peace and stability in Central Asia.

