Kuwait Police Arrest Six People For Forging Residency Permits
8/17/2024 6:16:35 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior arrested six people accused of forging residency permits.
In a press statement Saturday, the ministry said that the criminal group transfers residency permits and driving licenses for foreign workers in exchange for sums of money.
The move came upon directives of First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of Defense sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, in line with the ministry's efforts to arrest residency traders, it pointed out, affirming keenness on decisively combating law violators. (end)
