General Secretary Of Delhi Pradesh BJP Seeks Equal Rights And Participation For Transgender Community

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vishnu Mittal, General Secretary of Delhi Pradesh BJP and Convenor of Aao Saath Chalen, an organisation for social and environmental welfare, took an initiative today by meeting with the transgender community, a group often subjected to societal neglect. The meeting took place at the office of Saraswati Educational Society, which has been working with this community for several years. On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Mittal Ji decided to meet with this community to address the issues caused by a lack of sensitivity towards them among the masses.



During the meeting, Mittal Ji had an in-depth discussion with everyone on various issues, and by tying rakhi with the sisters present, he set an exceptional example. He said,“Transgender sisters are just like us, and discrimination against them is unjust and inhumane. We must take the initiative to integrate them into the mainstream of society. The Hon'ble Prime Minister, during his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, also emphasized the government\'s focus on working for the rights of the transgender community. Therefore, it is our duty to work together for their upliftment and to eliminate discriminatory attitudes against them.”



On this occasion, Mittal Ji also presented gifts and tokens of appreciation to all the sisters and promised to always be available for them. Amit Mishra, the President of Saraswati Educational Society, mentioned that when the transgender sisters came to know that Mittal Ji would come to meet them on Raksha Bandhan, they decided not to buy rakhis from the market but to make them with their own hands and tie them to him. There was a wave of joy in the entire community today because they felt that a hand would now be over their heads, someone who would always stand by their rights and dignity. With this confidence, the community openly discussed their issues with Mittal Ji.

