General Staff: 132 Combat Engagements, 51 Enemy Attacks Repelled In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There were 132 combat engagements on the front lines in Ukraine in the past day. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector, where 51 were recorded.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 08.00 on August 17, Ukrinform reports.

“Yesterday, the enemy launched seven missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using nine missiles and 70 air strikes using, in particular, 94 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,698 shelling attacks, including 109 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems,” the report says.

The Russian aggressor carried out air strikes in the areas of Stepok, Myropillia, Mala Rybytsia, Kyianytsia, Krasnopillia, Lyptsi, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Osynove, Druzheliubivka, Serebrianka, Siversk, Chasiv Yar, Dachne, Toretsk, New York, Oleksandropil, Promin, Shevchenkove Pershe, Hrodivka, Mykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Vuhledar, Novodonetske, Neskuchne and Odradokamianka.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian Air Force, missile forces and artillery units conducted 17 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment, two artillery systems, two air defense systems and three other Russian important objects.

In the Kharkiv sector, nine combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, the number of enemy attacks reached twelve. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assaults near Hlushkivka, Kruhliakivka and Andriivka. The aggressor also attacked twice in the direction of Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy made eight attacks near Nevske, Makiivka, Torske and Dibrova.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 enemy assaults near Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders attacked four times in the areas of Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aircraft, carried out 13 attacks near Bila Hora, Pivnichne, Zalizne, Nelipivka, New York and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops thwarted 51 attacks in the vicinity of fifteen different localities. The Russian invaders were most active near Vozdvyzhenka, Novozhelanne, Hrodivka and in the direction of Zelene Pole. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was recorded near Hrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 17 enemy attacks near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Heorhiivka and Oleksandrivka.

In the air, at sea and on land:shows Ukrainian-made weapons that destroy enemy

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy made one attack in the direction of Kostiantynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, one enemy attack on Ukrainian positions was recorded in the area of Mala Tokmachka.

The situation in the Dnipro River sector remained unchanged. The enemy conducted three unsuccessful attacks. In addition, they launched an air strike in the area of Odradokamianka.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were recorded on the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

Russians maintain a military presence on the border with the Chernihiv region.

The military operation in Russia's Kursk region is ongoing, with the Ukrainian forces making gains. Russian soldiers continue to surrender.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to August 17, 2024 amount to nearly 598,180 invaders, including another 1,230 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.