COP29 Organizing Committee Convenes Sixth Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Organizing Committee of the 29th session of the Conference
of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework convention on Climate
Change held its sixth meeting on August 16,
Azernews reports.
Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Organizing Committee,
noted that the preparation for COP 29 is progressing extensively
under supervision of President Ilham Aliyev.
The Chairman of the Organizing Committee highlighted President
Ilham Aliyev's remarks at the Shusha Global media Forum held on
July 20 as the head of state's vision lies in building bridges
between developed and developing countries.
Samir Nuriyev underlined that full inclusivity had been ensured
with respect to invitations sent to the parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change to attend the World Leaders Climate
Action Summit to take place on November 12-13.
The Chairman of the Organizing Committee stated that Azerbaijan
is making sincere efforts to bridge the differences between
developed and developing countries regarding the new financial
target. He highlighted that on July 26-27 in Shamakhy, an
innovative format of informal consultations was organized at the
level of heads of delegations from various countries.
Samir Nuriyev noted that the final text of the Host Country
Agreement to be signed between the Government of Azerbaijan and the
Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate
Change (UNFCCC) had been fully agreed upon.
The Chairman also noted that Azerbaijan's COP29-related
initiatives have been widely communicated to the public, with
particular international attention given to the proposals for a
ceasefire during the COP and the creation of a Climate Finance
Action Fund.
Samir Nuriyev announced that at the end of August, Azerbaijan is
set to sign Memorandums of Understanding with the Commonwealth
regarding the establishment of a Technical Assistance Fund for
Small Island Developing States, and the implementation of projects
on climate change by "Azercosmos" in these states.
Highlighting the meetings of the COP29 International Advisory
Committee and the COP29 Scientific Council, Samir Nuriyev stressed
the importance of using full potential of both institutions.
Then, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural
Resources, President-Designate of COP29, provided an update on the
overall state of affairs concerning COP29, the informal
consultations held at the end of July in Shamakhi at the level of
heads of delegations from various countries, and the upcoming
international visits of the COP29 team.
Arif Samadov, Chief of the Protocol Service of the Azerbaijani
President, touched upon the preparations for the World Leaders
Climate Action Summit during the COP29.
Vilayat Eyvazov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Internal Affairs shed
light on measures undertaken to ensure public security during
COP29.
Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and
Transport discussed transportation arrangements during COP29,
including the capacity of airports to handle the expected
traffic.
Nigar Arpadarai, the Climate Change High-Level Champion for
COP29, provided an update on her activities in this role.
Elchin Guliyev, Chief of the State Border Service, reported on
the operation of border checkpoints in preparation for COP29.
Narmin Jarchalova, the Chief Operating Officer for COP29
Azerbaijan discussed organizational and logistical preparations,
including work at the Baku Olympic Stadium, the "Blue" and "Green"
zones, and the organization of events and pavilions.
Maryam Majidova, Chairwoman of the Youth Gender Equality Center
"Gender Hub," informed the meeting about the activities of NGOs
related to COP29.
The meeting concluded with directives for the implementation of
the COP29 Action Plan and other related tasks.
