Azerbaijan's CEC Holds Another Meeting
Date
8/17/2024 5:15:55 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
Under the chairmanship of Mazahir Panahov, the Central Election
Commission (CEC) convened for a meeting on Friday,
Azernews reports.
The meeting began with the approval of the protocols from the
sessions held on August 10 and 12.
The commission then reviewed and approved an appeal from the
Social Research Center to conduct an exit poll during the
Azerbaijani snap parliamentary elections scheduled for September
1.
Amendments were also made to the composition of the
Surakhani-Khatai Constituency Election Commission No. 36.
The meeting, attended by media representatives and members of
the international observation mission, involved thorough
discussions on various applications and the adoption of related
decisions.
MENAFN17082024000195011045ID1108570266
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.