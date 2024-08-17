عربي


Azerbaijan's CEC Holds Another Meeting

8/17/2024 5:15:55 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Under the chairmanship of Mazahir Panahov, the Central Election Commission (CEC) convened for a meeting on Friday, Azernews reports.

The meeting began with the approval of the protocols from the sessions held on August 10 and 12.

The commission then reviewed and approved an appeal from the Social Research Center to conduct an exit poll during the Azerbaijani snap parliamentary elections scheduled for September 1.

Amendments were also made to the composition of the Surakhani-Khatai Constituency Election Commission No. 36.

The meeting, attended by media representatives and members of the international observation mission, involved thorough discussions on various applications and the adoption of related decisions.

AzerNews

