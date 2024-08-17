Kuwait Oil Price Up To USD 80.31 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up 39 cents to reach USD 80.31 per barrel on Friday, compared to USD 79.92 pb the day before, according to Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Saturday. On the global scale, the futures' contracts went down USD 1.36 to reach USD 79.68 pb, as did the West Texas Intermediate, down USD 1.51 to USD 76.65 pb. (end) km

