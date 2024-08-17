Seventeen Palestinians From One Family Killed In Israeli Airstrike

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- Local authorities announced Saturday that 17 Palestinians from one family were killed in an Israeli on the town of Al-Zawaida in central Gaza Strip.

The authorities said in a statement early morning that Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital received the 17 dead bodies and dozens more wounded from Al-Ajla family, mostly children and women.

Eyewitnesses told KUNA that Israeli warplanes fired three missiles at the targeted house, while the family was sleeping.

In the southern of Strip, health authorities reported that a number of martyr bodies arrived at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, while two others were recovered from Rafah city in the last few hours. (end)

