BRIDGETOWER AND CUBIST PARTNER TO INTEGRATE CUBESIGNER WALLET TECHNOLOGY INTO BRIDGETOWER's END-TO-END WEB3 PLATFORM

- Cory Pugh, Bridgetower CEOBOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bridgetower Capital, a leading global provider of AI and Blockchain Web3 services has chosen Cubist as a preferred wallet provider for its Web3 Platform. The Bridgetower Platform is customizable and delivers end-to-end Blockchain Web3 capabilities for its customers and their brands as they evolve legacy business models toward the new possibilities blockchain enables.Bridgetower's AI/Web3 suite solutions include AI modeling, building and training Large Language Models (LLM), and AI-driven data analytics. Its Web3 platform offering includes data and digital representation distribution capabilities featuring a single sign-on to deliver KYC/KYB authorization, generation of a whitelisted wallet, and a suite of payment solutions. The Bridgetower Web3 Platform also offers robust AI-generated business and marketing data analytics and innovative marketing channels.“Bridgetower's partnership with Cubist marks a significant milestone in our journey to integrate Web3 and Blockchain technologies,” said Bridgetower Capital Founder and CEO Cory Pugh.“Our relationship with Cubist is yet another example of Bridgetower aligning with those pioneering the adoption of Web3 globally.”Bridgetower recently announced its collaboration with AIREV, an Abu Dhabi-based pioneer in blockchain-based AI solutions. AIREV's popular AI-powered education app, School Hack, and its OnDemand platform are among the first to launch on the new Web3 Commerce Platform. Each of School Hack's 3 million users will have a CubeSigner-backed wallet to take advantage of the app's Web3 features without knowing anything about Web3.“At Cubist, we continue to be excited about developing technology that makes it possible for the mainstream to participate in Web3,” said Cubist Chief Operating Officer Ann Stefan.“We believe that Bridgetower is the right partner to be at the leading edge with us and we look forward to sharing what we do together.”About BridgetowerBridgetower Capital is a global leader and pioneer in the convergence of blockchain and AI, the most transformative technologies of the 21st century. Bridgetower's blockchain offerings include a customizable Web3 architecture with robust API layers and a full end-to-end Web3 platform that includes single sign-on capabilities, KYC/KYB verification, embedded wallet and robust payment solutions, and digital representation for primary and secondary markets.Bridgetower's AI services include AI modeling, training Large Language Models (LLM), offering GPUs as a service, and complete blockchain data authenticity and validation. Additionally, Bridgetower operates enterprise blockchain hardware and software including 10,000+ blockchain staking validator nodes and proprietary software offering Multi-Party Computation (MPC).To learn more about Bridgetower visit or follow on LinkedIn.About CubistCubist is on the cutting edge of cryptography, zero-knowledge proofs, systems security, formal verification, and more. Its CubeSigner product generates keys and signing transactions inside secure hardware at a low latency with protections from insider threats, app compromise, and costly mistakes without sacrificing performance. The Cubist team includes world-renowned professors and practitioners having published 80 peer-reviewed papers about building and breaking hardware, operating systems, language runtimes, compilers, web browsers, and cryptographic protocols.To learn more about Cubist visit or follow on LinkedIn.Notes to editorsMedia contacts:Bridgetower Capital:Todd Wolfenbarger / ...Cubist:Ann Stefan / ...

BRIDGETOWER AND CUBIST PARTNER TO INTEGRATE CUBESIGNER WALLET TECHNOLOGY INTO BRIDGETOWER'S END-TO-END WEB3 PLATFORM News Provided By BridgeTower Capital August 16, 2024



