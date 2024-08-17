NCW Finds BIG Breakthrough In Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: 'Sudden Renovations, No Safety For Doctors'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata doctor rape case: The National Commission for Women (NCW) in its preliminary findings investigation report alleged lapses in security, infrastructure, and investigation related to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. In a statement, NCW stated that the place where the heinous crime reportedly took place underwent unexpected renovations, potentially leading to tampering of evidence.

The statements were made following an investigation by a two-member inquiry committee set up by the NCW into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Coming to NCW's statement, the Inquiry Committee discovered that there were no security guards present at the time of the incident, and there was inadequate security coverage for on-call interns, doctors, and nurses during night shifts.

In the statement, the NCW revealed,“The hospital lacks basic amenities for female doctors and nurses, with washrooms in poor condition, no security measures, and inadequate lighting. The questioning of the former Principal, who resigned after the incident, remains incomplete. The Inquiry Committee urges a thorough and expedited investigation.”

The statement added,“There is no adequate protection or safety for on-call female duty interns, nurses, and female doctors. The site where the deceased was allegedly raped and murdered is undergoing sudden renovations, potentially leading to tampering with evidence."

The statement also mentioned that the“The crime scene should have been sealed immediately by the police.”

The trainee doctor, 31, was found dead, reportedly in a half-naked condition, in the seminar hall of Kolkata's RG Kar College and Hospital on August 9. An autopsy report and police suggested that she was raped and killed.

Meanwhile, a nationwide strike in being held by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The 24-hour strike began 6 am today as the organisation has put forth five demands in front of the government. The IMA said that there will be withdrawal of non-emergency and OPD services from 6 am till August 18.

