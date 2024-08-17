Historic Joint Operation: IAF, Indian Army Successfully Para-Drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube In Ladakh (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Delhi: In a first, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian have jointly made precise para-dropping operation of the Aarogya Maitri Cube at a high-altitude area of about 15,000 feet at Nyoma in Ladakh. Developed indigenously under Project BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri), these critical trauma care cubes will be used to effectively support the Human Assistance Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, even in the most remote and mountainous regions.

In order to make it successful para-dropping of Aarogya Maitri Health Cube, the Indian Air Force used its advanced tactical transport aircraft C-130J Super Hercules to airlift and precisely para-drop while the Indian Army's Para Brigade played an instrumental role in its successful deployment, utilising their advanced precision drop equipment.



The Para Brigadd is known for its operational acumen and agility in carrying out operations.

“This demonstration underscored the capability of such specialised military assets to effectively support HADR operations, even in the most remote and mountainous regions,” a defence ministry official said.

The defence ministry official said that the operation was conducted in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of providing critical supplies to Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) affected areas.

“The successful para-drop and deployment of the BHISHM trauma care cube exemplified the synergy & jointness of the Armed Forces and underscored the commitment to providing timely & effective assistance as first responders,” he said.

It must be mentioned that in May 2024, an IAF C-130 aircraft did a trial paradrop of Arogya Maitri Disaster Brick.

“An innovation aiding swift disaster relief by being para dropped, these 'bricks' contain essential survival material for disaster stuck locations unreachable by other means,” the Indian Air Force had then said in a post on X.

The trial was undertaken in coordination with an Army Para Field Hospital and was witnessed by Air Mshl Rajesh Vaidya, DGMS (Air), Chairman of Arogya Maitri Task Force.



“The accurate drop ensured no damage to the contents, marking a successful trial,” it said.