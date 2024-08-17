(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria has continuously taken steps to protect its intellectual property internationally to safeguard the applicability of its patented DehydraTECH(TM) across the globe

The company recently announced that it had received two new Canadian patents, increasing to 37 the number of granted patents in its intellectual property (“IP”) portfolio

Lexaria has filed tens of patent applications in multiple jurisdictions that are considered to have the highest commercial potential The company continues to investigate opportunities that could culminate in expansions of and additions to its intellectual property portfolio and is also filing new patent applications for discoveries that arise from its R&D programs

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX)

is a global innovator and biotechnology company focused on developing technology that enhances the bioavailability of multiple fat-soluble active molecules and active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”). The company's flagship technology is the patented DehydraTECH(TM) drug delivery technology, which combines fat-soluble (lipophilic) molecules or APIs with specific fatty acids and carrier compounds, improving properties such as the speed of onset, brain absorption, and bioavailability.

The company has continuously worked on DehydraTECH since 2014, with these efforts expanding the technology's potential area of impact, both geographically and by sector. For instance, thanks to its extensive research and development (“R&D”), the company has identified viable commercial...

