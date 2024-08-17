Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Grows List Of Licensed Partners Following Exclusive Collaboration And License Agreement With Sulfosyn

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just announced an exclusive license to SulfoSyn Limited to use its patented DehydraTECH(TM)

Lexaria will also perform specific DehydraTECH-related operations on SulfoSyn's behalf for an initial term of 2 years

The license agreement adds to Lexaria's growing list, which, as of the last two years, includes BevNology LLC, Premier Wellness Science Co. Ltd., and Dehydr8, LLC, among others It highlights the superiority of Lexaria's technology, as further compounded by the 37 patents granted so far

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just announced its latest global, exclusive license to SulfoSyn Limited to use its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology. This license will allow SulfoSyn to use Lexaria's technology in non-pharmaceutical uses of sulforaphane worldwide, with the ability to sub-license its rights to other companies ( ).

This agreement is the product of months of research for the two entities. In late 2022, both Lexaria and SulfoSyn started exploring the applicability of DehydraTECH upon sulforaphane. This Sulphur-rich composite molecule is commonly found in vegetables such as broccoli, kale, and...

