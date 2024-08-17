Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Doubles Down On GLP-1 Clinical Studies For 2024 Terms 2023 As Its Most Successful And Active Year Of R&D

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms to enhance bioavailability, announced recently that it will focus on GLP-1 applications for and for the 2024 calendar year

Chris Bunka, Lexaria's CEO, has expressed his confidence in the company's direction, reiterating the intention to demonstrate the superior performance of GLP-1 drugs processed with its patented DehydraTECH(TM) The company looks to build on the success of the early-stage results achieved in 2023, and looks to embark on two human pilot studies, a multi-arm 12-week animal chronic study, a human chronic weight-loss and diabetes study, as well as a multi-month stability testing of DehydraTECH GLP-1

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, recently announced its 2024 R&D plans, with emphasis on GLP-1 investigations. GLP-1 agonists (glucagon-like peptide 1) is a class of drugs used for diabetes and weight loss.

This comes hot on the heels of a successful, active year of R&D in 2023, a year that saw significant strides in developing its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology including its new foray into GLP-1 drugs. Chris Bunka, Lexaria's CEO, expressed his confidence and overall optimism in the company's new...

