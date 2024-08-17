South Dakota Legislation Targeting Hemp Intoxicants Poses Threat To CBD Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) South Dakota is one of the top hemp growers in the country. Now, a proposed measure intended to clamp down on products that contain high THC content and other cannabinoids

may threaten this burgeoning CBD . Last week, the state's Senate regressed to a restrictive version of

HB 1125 , which had been amended previously.

The amendments included in the measure that was approved by the House would have banned only products with synthetically processed, high-concentration compounds made from hemp. It would not have banned CBD and other extracts containing...

Read More >>

About HempWire

HempWire

(“HW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on hemp-related news, information, and the latest developments in the hemp sector.

HempWire

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, HW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, HW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. HW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from HempWire, text“HempWire” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the HempWire website applicable to all content provided by HW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

HempWire

Denver, Colorado



303.498.7722 Office

...

HempWire is powered by

IBN