Hemp Firms In New York File Lawsuit To Quash New Rules
Date
8/17/2024 4:23:24 AM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
TheOffice of Cannabis Management
is being sued by New York-licensed hemp companies in federal court. In a lawsuit filed earlier this month in the Southern District of New York, 10 hemp companies claimed that raids aimed at cracking down on the illicit marijuana market and the enforcement of revised hemp regulations had
catastrophically affected their businesses .
The crackdown came after the Cannabis Control Board approved a resolution to reduce the proliferation of products that contained cannabinoids derived...
Read More >>
About HempWire
HempWire
(“HW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on hemp-related news, information, and the latest developments in the hemp sector.
HempWire
is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, HW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, HW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. HW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from HempWire, text“HempWire” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the HempWire website applicable to all content provided by HW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
HempWire
Denver, Colorado
303.498.7722 Office
...
HempWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN17082024000224011066ID1108570051
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.