5 Bullet-Riddled Bodies Found In Balochistan

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Five unidentified people have been found dead in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, officials say.

Their bullet-riddled bodies were found hanging from electric poles in the Dalbandin town of Chaghai district on Friday.

“All five appear to be non-local and are likely to be Afghan nationals,” a senior district officer believed.

The corpses were found near a degree college, about three kilometres from the Dalbandin police station, Dawn reported.

On the basis of information from locals, police and district officials arrived at the site and took the bodies to the Prince Fahad Bin Sultan Hospital in the disctrict, the newspaper reported.

A local police official was quoted as saying:“All the victims had multiple bullet wounds in their chests and other parts of their bodies. They were found hanging from three electric poles.”

He added:“It seems they were killed elsewhere and their bodies were hanged near the college later.” The victims possessed no identification documents.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility for the killings.

mud