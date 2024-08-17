'Friends Of Xiamen: US Youth Ambassadors In Xiamen 2024' Held In Xiamen

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) The“Friends of Xiamen: US Youth Ambassadors in Xiamen 2024” event, hosted by the Xiamen People's Association For Friendship with Foreign Countries, was held from July 23 to 30. Twenty-five young students, teachers, and representatives from Baltimore, Maryland, and Orange County, California, visited Xiamen for an eight-day immersive cultural and friendship trip.

During the trip, the American visitors participated in activities such as the“Egret Island Citywalk”,“Treasure Hunt for Time-honored Brands”, and“Be Local in Xiamen”. From Gulangyu Island to Zhongshan Road, Chinese and American students jointly explored Xiamen's culture and history, learned about the city's modern urban development, and gained insight into the“Xiamen Practice” in ecological conservation.

They also visited places like the Jimei New Town Experience Hall and the Red Dot Design Museum of Xiamen, appreciating Xiamen's modern charm.

The American students personally experienced Chinese intangible cultural heritage items such as paper-cutting, Hanfu (traditional Chinese clothing) and Bobing game (moon cake dice game), immersing themselves in the charm of Chinese traditional culture.

At two local schools, attendees from China and the US jointly performed an English play about the poet Li Bai and played the classic Chinese folk music piece Jasmine Flower together.

Hosea Chew, Baltimore city council president, said,“We are very grateful to our sister city Xiamen for inviting young people from Baltimore to get a deeper understanding of this beautiful city.”







Young people from China and the US jointly perform the classic folk music piece Jasmine Flower. [Photo/WeChat account: XIAMENFAO]