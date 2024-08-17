Significant Policies Announced! The 12Th Straits Youth Day Summit Held In Fuzhou

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





A new breeze has arisen, and youth sets out again, with the spotlight of the era shining on young people from both sides of Taiwan Strait. On the afternoon of August 15, the 12th Straits Youth Day Summit was successfully held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, attracting 1,100 young people across the strait.

With the theme of“Joining Hands to Strive and Inspire Youth, Integrating Development for a Better Future,” this year's summit focused on key areas and hot topics related to integrated development across the strait, delved into vivid stories and typical cases of individuals, showcased the achievements in building the Demonstration Zone for Integrated Development Across the Taiwan Strait, portrayed the splendid journey of young people from both sides to meet and learn from each other, share opportunities and work together, promoted practical explorations in Taiwan youth studying, working, and starting businesses on the mainland, and presented the broad prospects for Taiwan youth to show their talents and realize their dreams on the mainland.







At the summit, Fuzhou released significant policies to support the construction of“Strait Youth Development-Oriented City.”

With the support of the All-China Youth Federation and aligning with the goal of“friendly city and promising youth”, Fuzhou took the initiative to announce the plan to establish a“Strait Youth Development-Oriented City” and related measures at the summit, including the creation of a“City Favored by People Across the Strait,”“City for Young Entrepreneurs Across the Strait,”“Affectionate City for Youth Across the Strait,” and“City of Innovation for Youth Across the Strait.”

The summit was divided into three chapters:“Come! Touch the Mainland!”“Love! Filled with the Strait!”“Leap! Intelligence Inspires the Future!” These showcased the dream-chasing stories of young people of different ages, genders and industries from both sides of the strait as they study, work, and live on the mainland. They meet on the stage of pursuing their ideals and get to know each other on the path to achieving their dreams, with sincere friendships strengthening the emotional bonds between the two sides.

The summit concluded with the chorus of its theme song,“Youth Across the Strait,” by youth representatives of the Straits Youth Day, guest speakers, and representatives of cross-strait couples, showcasing the beautiful scene of young people across the strait coming together and advancing hand in hand.







It is reported that the Straits Youth Day will hold a series of activities on August 11-17, including the 8th Cross-Strait College Student Leadership Camp, the 3rd“CPPCC in Taiwan Youth's View,” the Cross-Strait Dialogue on Meteorological Cooperation, and the 3rd Cross-Strait Rural Innovation and Life Festival. Today, the Straits Youth Day has become the premier platform for cross-strait youth exchanges, known for its distinctive youth focus, popularity among youth, and meaningful participation.