Trane® Charlotte Plant Recognized For Significant Safety Achievement

(MENAFN- 3BL) CHARLOTTE, N.C., August 16, 2024 /3BL/ - Trane® - by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator -celebrated a significant safety milestone at its Commercial HVAC facility and Rental Service office in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Trane Charlotte employees achieved 3,000,000 work hours, approximately ten years, without a lost day away from work due to a work-related injury or illness on May 21, 2024.

Trane Charlotte has been in operation for 50 years and currently employs approximately 125 people.

“Ensuring the safety of our people at work is our highest priority,” said Murthy Kotike, plant manager.“This milestone recognizes and celebrates our associates' unwavering commitment to creating and nurturing a culture of safety that has spanned more than 10 years! Putting safety first is just one of the things that makes Trane Charlotte a place people want to work.”

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis and Congresswoman Alma Adams joined Trane business leaders and employees to recognize the milestone.

“Congratulations to the Trane Charlotte team on achieving ten consecutive years without time lost due to an injury,” said Senator Tillis.“This remarkable accomplishment shows how Trane values their employees and that their continued safety is integral to the company's success. It's exciting to see the growth in this industry and that Trane Charlotte is an important part of it."

The plant has a long track record of providing a safe and uplifting work environment for its employees; sustainable, high-performing products for customers; and leading by example in support of Trane Technologies' purpose to help achieve a more sustainable world.

Trane Charlotte achieved zero waste to landfill in 2021 and upgraded its HVAC and lighting to help drastically reduce energy, while helping to create a more comfortable, efficient environment.

The Trane Charlotte plant manufactures compressors and motors for commercial customers with complex needs, such as hospitals, schools and historic sites. Trane Rental Services provides scalable cooling, heating, and power for unique applications, unusual situations and special events.



# # #



About Trane

Trane – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit or .

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit .