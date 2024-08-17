Chemours Opens State-Of-The-Art Electric Vehicle Battery Innovation Center

MENAFN - 3BL) Chemistry has the power to unlock new frontiers in the world of sustainable innovation. Earlier this week, Chemours proudly opened the doors of its new Chemours Battery Innovation Center (CBIC), a first-in-its-class laboratory facility located at the Chemours Discovery Hub in Newark, Delaware.

A multi-million-dollar investment, the CBIC supports the testing and scaling of next generation battery technologies, to enable more sustainable, cost-effective, energy-efficient, and high-performing batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs).

Chemours President and CEO Denise Dignam explained,“Chemours has a rich history of using our unmatched knowledge of chemistry to develop innovations that help solve our customers' biggest challenges. The Chemours Battery Innovation Center is a state-of-the-art lab and investment in the long-term potential of improving the sustainability footprint and performance of hybrid and electric vehicle batteries.”

“Electric vehicles are an essential part of the clean energy transition, and Chemours is dedicated to applying our advanced chemistry and material science knowledge to accelerate the electric future. Through the Chemours Battery Innovation Center, we can enable the adoption and scalability of next-generation technologies like dry electrode coating technology to advance the capabilities of lithium-ion batteries and the electric vehicle industry,” added Gerardo Familiar, President of Advanced Performance Materials at Chemours.

The CBIC leverages Chemours' application development expertise to drive innovation in partnership with customers to scale production of more sustainable, high-performance lithium-ion batteries (LiBs). The facility will serve as a technical support lab for partners and customers to collaborate with Chemours' engineers to iterate, pilot, and adopt novel approaches to fabricating cost-effective LiBs. The state-of-the-art equipment and data analytics capabilities will also enable predictive modeling to help EV manufacturers adopt this novel battery manufacturing technology to make better-performing EVs a reality.

To commemorate the opening, Chemours welcomed lawmakers and local partners to tour the facility and learn more from its scientists.

“Delaware is on the cutting-edge of technology worldwide thanks in large part to investments like this, where Chemours has turned to the workforce around Newark to launch their state-of-the-art laboratory facility,” said Senator Chris Coons of Delaware.“I'm all charged up to see Delaware lead the way in battery innovations that will bring about a cleaner future.”

“Innovation is the Delaware way, and that's exactly what we're celebrating today,” said Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester, member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.“Through this new, state-of-the-art Battery Innovation Center, Chemours is helping propel us closer toward actualizing a clean energy future for all.”

Chemours chemistry is tied to many emerging technologies, from EVs and semiconductors to artificial intelligence and data centers, and the opening of CBIC represents an important step in the continued pursuit of innovation and sustainable solutions.