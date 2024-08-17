Kuwait Amir Congratulates Gabon On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Saturday a congratulatory cable to President of the Transition of the Republic of Gabon Brice Oligui Nguema in celebration of his country's National Day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir conveyed his best wishes for the Gabonese President's and wellbeing, along with hopes for Gabon's continued success and prosperity. (end) lr

