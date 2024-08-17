Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Indonesia On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent on Saturday a congratulatory cable to President of Indonesia Joko Widodo in celebration of his country's National Day. In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed his best wishes for the Indonesian President's and wellbeing. (pickup previous) lr

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.