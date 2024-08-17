عربي


Kuwait PM Congratulates Indonesia On Nat'l Day

8/17/2024 3:10:41 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Saturday a congratulatory cable to President of Indonesia Joko Widodo in celebration of his country's National Day. (pickup previous)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

