Invaders Attack Nikopol And Myrivka Community In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast At Night And In Morning
8/17/2024 3:07:21 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning, Russian troops shelled Nikopol and the Myrivka community in the Dnipro region.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in Telegram .
'Last night, the defenders of the sky destroyed two Shaheds over the region. At night and in the morning, the aggressor attacked Nikopol district. The enemy fired at Nikopol and the Myrivka community from artillery. They also dropped ammunition from a UAV,' he said.
Lysak stressed that there were no casualties.
As a reminder, the Air Force announced an air alert in a number of regions on the night of 17 August due to the drone attack.
Photo: Getty Images
