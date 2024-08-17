Russians Kill Two Civilians, Wound Two More In Donetsk Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian Federation killed two residents of Donetsk region and wounded two others over the past 24 hours.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Donetsk regional state administration, Vadym Filashkin, posted this on .

'On 16 August, Russians killed two residents of Donetsk region : in Toretsk and Chasiv Yar. Two more people were in the region over the day,' he said in a statement.

The total number of Russian casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, over 197,000 people have been evacuated from the frontline areas of Donetsk region over the past two years.