Air Defence Forces Destroy All 14 Russian Shaheds At Night

8/17/2024 3:07:16 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of 17 August, the Air Defence Forces destroyed all 14 Russian Shahed attack drones that Russia used to attack the territory of Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, the commander of the Air Force of the armed forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk posted this on facebook .


UkrinForm

