Thousands Of Wildfire Evacuees Return To Jasper, Canada

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Montreal: Thousands of residents who evacuated Jasper, a beloved town in western Canada partly destroyed by a massive wildfire, were able to return Friday, authorities said.

Approximately 25,000 residents and tourists were forced to flee the area three weeks ago as the fire suddenly swelled, outpacing firefighters' capabilities.

"It will be long, it will be difficult," Mayor Richard Ireland said on social Friday, adding that "we will rebuild, side by side, stronger than ever."

The fire, touched off by lightning strikes in the drought-stricken area, destroyed more than 350 of the 1,100 buildings in the town, which is home to some 5,000 people.

As of Thursday evening, the fire was estimated to be 33,000 hectares (13,400 acres) in size, the biggest in a century to hit vast Jasper National Park, which attracts some 2.5 million tourists a year.

The fire could burn for months more, authorities have warned, scorching a region known as one of Canada's natural gems, which is famed for its scenic mountains, lakes, waterfalls and glaciers.

Returning has proven difficult for some residents, who came home to discover their town scarred and defaced.

"As you enter into the town and see the fire residue, and everything around it, that is when it becomes emotional," Clara Adriano, whose business was destroyed, told public broadcaster CBC.

In total there are 104 active fires in the province of Alberta.

Canada's western region has been hard-hit by wildfires this summer.

Repeated heat waves and dry conditions, both likely linked to global climate change, are believed to be key factors, scientists say.