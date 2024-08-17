Sangita Ghosh: I’M Not Really Into Dressing Up

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Sangita Ghosh, who will be turning a year older on August 18, said that she is not really into dressing up but absolutely loves cutting cake.

Talking about her plans for her birthday, Sangita said:“I'm hoping for a working birthday this year, which I always enjoy. I believe working birthdays are the best since I get to have the best of both worlds. So, I plan to shoot during the day and celebrate with my team in the evening.”

Sangita said that her daughter Devi is in Mumbai with her, and the actress' husband is flying down from Jaipur.

“So, we're planning a small family dinner together. This month and the next are filled with parties, fun, and laughter due to all the festivals and birthdays,” she said.

The actress, who gained major stardom with the show“Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand," said that she is feeling like a "teenager.”.

“I'm always excited for my birthday-I feel like a teenager! I'm not really into dressing up, but I absolutely love cutting cake. It makes me feel like a child again, and this feeling has been with me for years. So yes, I'm really excited to cut my birthday cake,” she said.

Regarding her birthday ritual, Sangita shared that every year, her mother prepares kheer for her and will be doing it this year as well.

“I'm eagerly waiting to enjoy it. No matter where I am, I always celebrate my birthday with my mother first. She's the reason I'm in this world, and I'm grateful for everything she has given me. Every year, she wishes me and gives me a small gift at exactly 7:44 AM-the time I was born. It's a sweet ritual we share. After celebrating with her, I celebrate with friends and everyone else.”

Discussing her personal and professional goals, Sangita said:“Personally, I wish for good health so I can work and party a lot. I want to stay fit to enjoy life more, whether working, spending time with family, or traveling with my daughter.”

“Since she's still young, I need to be active and on my toes. Professionally, I hope to explore new mediums beyond television (TV), like OTT or films. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for that.”

Currently, Sangita stars as Saroj in“Saajha Sindoor," which airs on Sun Neo.