UAE President Visits Afghanistan Prime Minister Receiving Treatment In Hospital
UAE President sheikh Mohamed visited Afghanistan Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund to inquire about his health while he receives treatment in a hospital in the country.
For his part, the Afghan Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the generous gesture by Sheikh Mohamed, praising the UAE's historical role in providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people through development projects and support for reconstruction and development in Afghanistan.
