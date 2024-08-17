UAE President Visits Afghanistan Prime Minister Receiving Treatment In Hospital

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 9:53 PM

UAE President Mohamed visited Afghanistan Prime Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund to inquire about his while he receives in a hospital in the country.

For his part, the Afghan Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the generous gesture by Sheikh Mohamed, praising the UAE's historical role in providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people through development projects and support for reconstruction and development in Afghanistan.

