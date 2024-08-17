UAE Adopts 15 Laws, 62 Regulatory Decisions In Finance Sector In 2023
The UAE adopted of 15 federal laws, 62 regulatory decisions, and nine major national projects in the finance sector in 2023.
This is according to sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, who took to X on Sunday to share that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai had reviewed the "financial achievements and initiatives of the UAE government for the year 2023."
In addition to the above statistics, it was also revealed that the government had taken 151 decisions "to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of resources in the government".
Total federal assets reached Dh481.5 billion in 2023, and the UAE ranked first globally in four indicators of financial competitiveness.
In his post, Sheikh Maktoum said that this highlights the success of the national financial polices and the efficiency of financial institutions and digital infrastructure in the country.
