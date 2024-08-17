OIC Condemns Escalating Crimes By Extremist Settlers In The West Bank

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the organized and daily crimes committed by extremist settler gangs, under the protection of Israeli forces.

The most recent of these atrocities occurred today in the village of Jit, east of Qalqilya, where settlers launched a horrific attack, randomly firing at civilians, vandalizing property, and setting fire to homes, vehicles, and agricultural lands, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of dozens of people.

In its statement, the OIC described these actions as part of the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, their land, and their holy sites, in blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

The organization held the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the consequences of the continued perpetration of these heinous crimes.

The OIC called on the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to assume its responsibilities in ensuring the provision of international protection to the Palestinian people and to guarantee the immediate and comprehensive cessation of this ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The organization reiterated its call for the international community to obligate Israel, as the occupying power, to dismantle all colonial settlements and their terrorist militias in the occupied Palestinian territories, to lift political and legal protection from them, to classify them as terrorist organizations, and to end the illegal colonial occupation of the State of Palestine.