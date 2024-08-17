Manchester 62 FC To Unveil Groundbreaking M62 On AIR Streaming Platform This Friday

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michael Anton MonsourGIBRALTAR, GIBRALTAR, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Manchester 62 FC is thrilled to announce the official global launch of the M62 on AIR channel found exclusively at the AIR – The Future of Radio online streaming platform, set to take place this Friday, August 19, 2024. The M62 on AIR channel and programming can be streamed online at . This first-of-its-kind global streaming platform is set to revolutionize fan engagement by offering an immersive, behind-the-scenes experience that showcases the personal and professional lives of Manchester 62 players like never before. In addition, it features the players' music playlists, giving fans a unique opportunity to enjoy an international listening experience.Key features of the M62 on AIR channel include in-depth spotlights on fan-favorite players such as Santi Jara, Hibiki Mochizuki, Mohamed Badr, Samuel Papafio, Joseph Chipolina, Fernando Ruiz, Ryan Trotman, Henry Mott, Frankie Perry and more. Through the app, fans will gain exclusive access to the players' lives on and off the pitch, including their favorite music, hobbies, personal stories, humorous anecdotes, match recaps and more. This unique blend ofcontent is designed to bring fans closer to the players they admire, fostering a deeper connection with the club.The launch of AIR – The Future of Radio global streaming platform will debut Friday morning, represented by Larisa B Miller, CEO of Phoenix Global Media Group, a subsidiary of Phoenix Global Group Holdings, and one of the“Most Influential Women in Business”. Larisa B Miller brings a wealth of experience, having worked with leading European football clubs and, more notably, leveraging her deep expertise in business leadership, where she has driven strategicinitiatives and growth across the Middle East and around the world. Under the leadership of Larisa B Miller and Mohammed Hamad bin Fahad Al Muhairi, Phoenix Global Media Group, the creators and owners of the AIR – The Future of Radio streaming platform, which can be accessed at , and the soon-to-be-released AIR – The Future of Radio App, which is in final stages of Beta testing, will provide the broadcast platform for Manchester 62.The streaming platform announces its global launch alongside Manchester 62 owner Michael Anton Monsour and several Manchester 62 players, to celebrate the release of the M62 On Air, featuring unprecedented access to content and programming designed to provide fans with greater insights and engagement with Manchester 62 F.C."We're incredibly proud to launch the M62 on AIR channel on the AIR streaming platform," said Michael Anton Monsour. "This app represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries of how a football club can connect with its fans. We've put a lot of heart into making sure this app reflects the spirit of Manchester 62 and gives our fans something truly special.""We are thrilled to partner with Manchester 62 F.C. and showcase their incredible journey on the AIR - The Future of Radio streaming platform. This collaboration brings together the passion of football and the power of innovative broadcasting, creating a unique experience for fans worldwide”, emphasizes Larisa B Miller.M62 on AIR channel will launch exclusively on AIR – The Future of Radio online streaming platform, this Friday, August 19, 2024.About Manchester 62 FC:Manchester 62 FC is a professional football club based in Gibraltar with a rich history and a vision for innovation. The club is dedicated to not only achieving success on the pitch but also leading the way in fan engagement and community involvement.About Phoenix Global Media:Phoenix Global Media Group is a leading international media company, based in the USA and UAE (Abu Dhabi : Dubai) known for its work in enhancing global brand presence through innovative and strategic media solutions.

