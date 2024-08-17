Techcombank Overseas Talent Roadshow 2024: Successful Return To Singapore And Setting Sights On The UK Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 August 2024 - Techcombank successfully returned to Singapore and held the Overseas Talent Roadshow in early August, with another roadshow scheduled in the United Kingdom on September 6-7. The aim of the roadshows is to attract overseas Vietnamese talent to return to their homeland.





Chief Executive Officer of Techcombank - Mr. Jens Lottner with representatives of the Human Resources division

This year's roadshow successfully engaged nearly 1,000 Vietnamese talents in Singapore, showcasing Techcombank's strong appeal within the Vietnamese community there. A notable highlight of this year was the Techcombank Info Day, conducted virtually a week before the in-person event, which expanded our outreach and enhanced candidate participation. The virtual session, featuring Mr. Prasenjit Chakravarti and Techcombank representatives, offered valuable insights into the 2022 roadshow experience and the transition of returning to Vietnam to join Techcombank. The networking event and one-on-one discussion sessions in Singapore were also a great success, with presence of Mr. Jens Lottner - CEO of Techcombank, Mr. Nguyen Anh Tuan - Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Santhosh Mahendiran - Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Ms. Phan Thi Thanh Binh - Deputy Director of Corporate Banking & Financial Institutions, and members of Techcombank's HR team.



Aiming to establish itself as a leading bank in the region, Techcombank has been pioneering Overseas Talent Roadshow for three consecutive years. This initiative seeks to attract top-tier professionals with extensive expertise, thereby enhancing the bank's talent pool. This effort plays a crucial role in advancing the bank's transformation strategies in the years ahead.



"Homecomers" are always equipped by Techcombank with essential resources to optimize their potential. The bank offers competitive benefits packages for both employees and their families, along with personalized training programs and career roadmap that align with their expertise and desires. Moreover, Techcombank is committed to cultivating an open work environment that fosters collaboration and creativity, enabling each individual's journey to their own greatness.



At the event, Mr. Jens Lottner shared that homecomers have integrated very well and made significant impacts, contributing to the success of the bank. "This year, we are prioritizing quality over quantity. We are looking for candidates with the right DNA, the right commitment, and the right ownership. The most important thing is that Techcombank's presence in the market has increased. Then, we may not need to organize many roadshows anymore because Techcombank has become a known name in the community, and people will actively contact Techcombank anytime." said Mr. Jens Lottner.



Kimberly Tran - a participant in the Singapore roadshow, shared that she initially had some reservations but, after attending the event and meeting many overseas talents, she completely believes in Techcombank's talent acquisition strategy. "I was impressed by the event's professionalism and scale. The opportunity to meet and interact with Techcombank's executive team gave me a deeper understanding of the bank's vision and growth strategy, and ignited a sense of national pride in me, a desire to contribute to my homeland," Kimberly expressed.



First organized in 2022, the Overseas Talent Roadshow has been consistently conducted in leading financial and technological centers of the world, including Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. This initiative has enabled the bank to successfully attract and recruit numerous Vietnamese overseas talents, who are now making significant contributions to Techcombank's growth and development.



Techcombank's Overseas Talent Roadshow has established the bank as a trailblazer in "reversing the brain drain" by attracting Vietnamese professionals to return to their homeland. Notably, Techcombank is the sole Vietnamese bank awarded the "Best Workplaces in Asia 2023" by The global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work (GPTW). Additionally, for three consecutive years, Techcombank has been honored as the Top 1 "Employer of Choice", awarded by CareerViet.









Hashtag: #Techcombank #OverseasTalentRoadshow #OverseasVietnamese #Singapore #TheUK

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MENAFN17082024003551001712ID1108569718