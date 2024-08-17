Number Of Chandipura Virus Cases Rises To Four In Rajasthan, 74 Tested For Infection

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 17 (IANS) The deadly Chandipura virus is spreading across Rajasthan as the number of people infected by it has increased to four, while 74 people are suspected to be infected by it, state officials said on Saturday.

On Friday, a new case was detected in Rajasthan. The patient is a nine-year-old boy who was in close contact with the third positive patient in Shahpura.

Officials said that around 70 samples of people suspected to be infected by the virus were collected, in which reports of 32 are pending.

In fact 91 samples (71 in Udaipur and 20 in Dungapur) of animals have also been collected as the virus can infect them too. All animal sample results are pending.

Officials said that one confirmed death due to the virus was reported on August 9 this year when a two-year-old girl from Shahpura died in Zydus Hospital in Gujarat while being treated.

Deceased Ishika, daughter of Hemraj Keer, resident of Itadiya village of Shahpura, was admitted in a private hospital in Ahmedabad since August 5. The last rites of the girl were performed under the Covid-19 protocol in the presence of the administration and medical team in the village.

The first death due to Chandipura virus in Rajasthan was reported in Udaipur where Himanshu (3), resident of Balicha village of Kherwada town, died on June 27 at Himmatnagar Civil Hospital in Gujarat.