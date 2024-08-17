Normal Summer Conditions Forecast For Today, Tomorrow - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 16 (Petra)-- Most parts of the Kingdom will see typical summertime temperatures, with highs in the Dead Sea, Aqaba, and Jordan Valley, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.In the north of the Kingdom, there will be some low-lying clouds and a moderate to occasionally strong northwest winds.The department report states that tomorrow, Saturday, will see a slight increase in temperature. Summer weather will mostly remain normal, with temperatures reaching highs in the desert, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-lying clouds are expected to appear in the north and center of the Kingdom, and winds will be moderately northwesterly.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between high of 31 degrees Celsius and a low of 19 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 42 degrees during the day, sliding to 27 degrees at night.