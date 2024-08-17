28 Observers For Parliamentary Elections Representing EU Mission

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 16 (Petra)-- 28 long-term observers from the European Union mission overseeing the Jordanian parliamentary have been moved across the country today. Prior to their deployment, the observers were provided with a comprehensive briefing covering Jordan's landscape and electoral legislation.In a press held, on Friday, in Amman, Deputy Chief Observers Delphine Blanchet stated that the observers will eventually cover all 12 governorates in the Kingdom, including both urban and rural areas. They will then keep an eye on the entire electoral process, from the beginning to the end, including voting and post-closing. boxes for ballots on September 10.She continued: "The observers will meet with election officials, candidates, and representatives of lists and alliances, in addition to a number of civil society members and representatives of the media."38 short-term observers will also be added to the mission just before election day. Over 100 observers from the European Union, Canada, Norway, and Switzerland will monitor the voting process, and recording the results.In essence, the mission focuses on a number of aspects including the legal framework and mechanism for managing the electoral process, electoral campaign activities, media behavior, and operations. Blanchett claims that the mission is conducting a thorough analysis of the electoral process based on a well-established methodology adopted by the European Union over more than two decades. Election-related dispute resolution procedures include voting, tallying, and transcribing results.Blanchet emphasized that the mission's adherence to the principle of neutrality is compliant with Jordanian laws and regulations, as well as the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation and the Code of Conduct for International Election Observers.Soon after Election Day, the mission is expected to make its first announcement. After that, it will stay in the Kingdom until the end of December. After that, it will strive to release its final statement, which will include an analysis of a number of technical recommendations.