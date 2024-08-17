Ibovespa’S Record Highs Stall, Ends Week Slightly Lower Despite Early Gains

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) During a turbulent week, Brazil's main stock index, Ibovespa, reached an unprecedented intraday high of 134,781.44 points.



Despite this peak, it closed slightly down by 0.15% at 133,953.25 points. This decline halted its sequence of eight continuous rises. Nevertheless, the still achieved a 2.56% increase over the week.



The Brazilian real experienced fluctuations, with the spot dollar finishing at R$5.4678, a 0.29% drop, cumulating a 0.86% weekly decrease.



Domestically, attention was centered on fresh economic data and comments from Roberto Campos Neto, Brazil's Central Bank president.



The Bank's Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br) surged by 1.37% in June over May, exceeding the expected 0.50% rise.







This strong performance, however, raised concerns about inflation, currently at the annual target's upper limit of 4.50%.



Campos Neto responded to these concerns, suggesting the potential to increase the benchmark interest rate, Selic, if necessary.



The financial community also anticipates key appointments at the Central Bank by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, including Gabriel Galípolo assuming the presidency in January 2025.



In stock trading, Petz (PETZ3) stood out, with shares soaring over 20% following its merger announcement with Cobasi.

Market Movements and Policy Shifts

This development promises significant market repositioning. Conversely, Localiza (RENT3) faced difficulties recovering from a weaker quarterly performance than anticipated.



On the downside, Azzas 2154 (AZZA3) led declines, together with other major retailers like Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Lojas Renner (LREN3), pressured by a broader interest rate spread.



In contrast, Vale (VALE3) saw a decline due to falling iron ore prices in China, whereas Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3) managed modest gains against the trend.



North of the border, U.S. markets demonstrated resilience. Wall Street's main indices wrapped up the week positively, overcoming fears of a looming economic downturn.



The S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq all advanced, with the S&P 500 notching a 4% weekly gain-its best since November 2023.



Investors now await the Federal Reserve 's upcoming minutes and Chairman Jerome Powell's insights at the Jackson Hole symposium. These events will likely shed more light on future interest rate trajectories.



As the global financial landscape grows more complex, the dynamic responses of market players to policy shifts and economic signals remain crucial in shaping stock market trends.

