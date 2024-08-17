Iron Ore’S Subdued Outlook: A Reflective Analysis Amid Market Volatility

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Iron ore has fallen 26% this year, and Julius Baer's research team sees no cause for optimism, even if a short-term recovery appears on the horizon. The firm maintains a cautious stance on iron ore, marking it as their least preferred metal.



Despite the potential for a short-term price rebound following its recent downturn, analysts caution against viewing this as a sign of a long-term recovery.



Julius Baer points out that recent economic data from China indicates persistent weakness. This is particularly evident in metal-intensive sectors like infrastructure and real estate.



Industrial metal markets have reacted with gains, optimistically anticipating improvements in China. However, Julius Baer does not share this sentiment, citing a lack of comprehensive stimulus measures from the Chinese government.







Activity levels in China's real estate market are notably low, with new launches at their lowest since 2006 and sales comparable to 2010.



This underscores an oversupply of both completed and unfinished properties. It also highlights a structurally declining demand driven by a shrinking population and slowing urbanization.



Steel producers have faced squeezed margins, leading to a 9% cut in production this July compared to last year. Despite this, Chinese steel exports remain high, providing a crucial outlet amid weak domestic demand.



Iron ore prices have dipped below $100 per ton in international markets, influenced by declining steel prices in China.

