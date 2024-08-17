Rwanda’S Robust Economic Surge: Navigating Towards A Prosperous 2035

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2024, Rwanda will stand as a beacon of economic resilience and strategic growth in the heart of Africa.



The country is only two-thirds the size of Switzerland but is home to nearly 14 million people, making it the most densely populated mainland African nation.



Amidst a global landscape rife with uncertainties, this landlocked nation not only perseveres but thrives. Its robust economic surge is both impressive and inspiring.



The year kicked off with an astonishing 9.7% growth in during the first quarter, largely propelled by the vibrant activity in the services and industry sectors. This growth is not an isolated event but part of a continuous upward trajectory.



Building on a solid foundation laid in previous years, Rwanda achieved a 7.6% growth rate through the first three quarters of 2023. Experts expects a steady 7.2% growth rate in 2024.



Rwanda's ambition to transform into a middle-income country by 2035 and a high-income country by 2050 reflects its clear vision. This economic stamina stems from that vision.







The path to this goal is paved with strategic initiatives that focus on mobilizing domestic savings to boost the private sector, which is vital for sustaining growth.



Investments in critical sectors like construction, tourism, and agriculture have been instrumental in fueling the economy.



They have also helped stabilize it against external shocks, including those from the global market and regional instabilities.



By 2023, Rwanda had already set a strong foundation, reflecting a broader vision outlined in the African Development Bank's comprehensive report.



The country received significant external development finance totaling $3.013 billion in 2022/23.



This amount empowered the public sector with $1.597 billion and bolstered civil society and the private sector with hundreds of millions more.



Remittances also played a substantial role, contributing $489.9 million to the economy.

Rwanda's Commitment to Climate Action

Rwanda's fiscal health was strengthening, with a decrease in the fiscal deficit from 8.5% of GDP in 2021 to a projected 5.6% in 2025. Public debt was managed effectively, standing at 66.6% of GDP in 2023.



As Rwanda continues its economic ascent, the need for additional financing remains clear. A projected increase of 2% of GDP will be required between 2027 and 2031 to support ongoing growth initiatives.



The nation's commitment to climate action is equally notable. Rwanda , with a ranking of 154 out of 185 in climate vulnerability and 88 out of 192 in readiness, has committed to a 38% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.



The country aims to mitigate climate impacts with an estimated cost of $11 billion for adaptation and mitigation strategies.



Innovative financing like the EUR 46 million Intego grant and BRD's Sustainability-Linked Bond have established Rwanda as a leader in East Africa's sustainable economic practices.



Additionally, the launch of Ireme Invest, with an initial capitalization of $104 million, underscores a strategic push. This initiative aims to facilitate private sector access to green finance.



As Rwanda progresses toward its ambitious 2035 goals, it relies on a blend of economic resilience, strategic fiscal management, and proactive climate action. These elements underpin its path towards sustainable growth and development.



The World Bank's report highlights both achievements and challenges. It underscores the importance of continued international support. Agile domestic policies are also crucial for navigating future challenges.



In short, these efforts are key to ensuring that Rwanda remains a model of sustainable development in the region.

