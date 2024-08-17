عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Karnataka Govt Issues 10 Guidelines To Schools Amid Dengue Outbreak

Karnataka Govt Issues 10 Guidelines To Schools Amid Dengue Outbreak


8/17/2024 1:29:49 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka's Education Department has introduced 10 new guidelines to address the dengue outbreak in schools. These measures include requiring full-sleeved attire, mosquito repellent application, and enhanced waste and water management to protect students and prevent dengue fever.

Karnataka govt issues 10 guidelines to <a target=schools amid Dengue outbreak" />

Karnataka's Education Department has released 10 new guidelines for schools to combat the rise in dengue fever cases and protect students.


Karnataka Govt Issues 10 Guidelines To Schools Amid Dengue Outbreak Image

Students must wear full-sleeved tops or shirts and pants or leggings to reduce exposure to mosquitoes during school hours.


Karnataka Govt Issues 10 Guidelines To Schools Amid Dengue Outbreak Image

Students should apply mosquito repellent to their hands and feet before arriving at school to prevent mosquito bites.

Dengue awareness displays

Schools must display dengue control measures on notice boards in classrooms and common areas for continuous student education.


Karnataka Govt Issues 10 Guidelines To Schools Amid Dengue Outbreak Image

Keep water storage containers tightly closed, scrubbed, and cleaned weekly to prevent mosquito breeding sites.


Karnataka Govt Issues 10 Guidelines To Schools Amid Dengue Outbreak Image

Dispose of solid waste promptly to avoid the accumulation of rainwater, which can lead to mosquito breeding.


Karnataka Govt Issues 10 Guidelines To Schools Amid Dengue Outbreak Image

Ensure effective drainage systems are in place to handle rainwater and prevent pooling on school grounds.

Dengue info during prayers

Share dengue fever control information during morning prayers to enhance student awareness.


Karnataka Govt Issues 10 Guidelines To Schools Amid Dengue Outbreak Image

Use WhatsApp groups and parent meetings to share dengue control information and raise awareness among families.


Karnataka Govt Issues 10 Guidelines To Schools Amid Dengue Outbreak Image

Collaborate with local resources to provide mosquito repellents to students on a priority basis.


Karnataka Govt Issues 10 Guidelines To Schools Amid Dengue Outbreak Image

Prevent the accumulation of solid waste in vacant plots next to the school, seeking Panchayat support if needed.

MENAFN17082024007385015968ID1108569544


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search