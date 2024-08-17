Karnataka Govt Issues 10 Guidelines To Schools Amid Dengue Outbreak

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka's Education Department has introduced 10 new guidelines to address the dengue outbreak in schools. These measures include requiring full-sleeved attire, mosquito repellent application, and enhanced waste and water management to protect students and prevent dengue fever.

Students must wear full-sleeved tops or shirts and pants or leggings to reduce exposure to mosquitoes during school hours.

Students should apply mosquito repellent to their hands and feet before arriving at school to prevent mosquito bites.



Schools must display dengue control measures on notice boards in classrooms and common areas for continuous student education.

Keep water storage containers tightly closed, scrubbed, and cleaned weekly to prevent mosquito breeding sites.



Dispose of solid waste promptly to avoid the accumulation of rainwater, which can lead to mosquito breeding.

Ensure effective drainage systems are in place to handle rainwater and prevent pooling on school grounds.

Share dengue fever control information during morning prayers to enhance student awareness.

Use WhatsApp groups and parent meetings to share dengue control information and raise awareness among families.

Collaborate with local resources to provide mosquito repellents to students on a priority basis.

Prevent the accumulation of solid waste in vacant plots next to the school, seeking Panchayat support if needed.