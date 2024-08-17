'Is It Still HER Fault?': Mohammed Siraj's Hard-Hitting Insta Post On Brutal Kolkata Rape-Murder Goes Viral

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Cricketer Mohammed Siraj's powerful social post condemning the recent brutal rape and murder of a doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has gone viral, sparking widespread discussions. The post, which features a scathing caption, "What's your excuse this time or is it still HER fault, because Men Will Be Men, right?", highlights the rampant victim-blaming culture prevalent in such cases.

Siraj's Instagram post includes clippings from newspapers detailing various rape cases across the country, paired with common excuses often used to dismiss or minimize the severity of these crimes. His post has resonated with many, especially in the wake of the horrific incident at the medical college, where a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the hospital's seminar hall on August 9.

"I appreciate you Siraj, nowadays the big celebrities of this country are silent but you came in front, because of you my respect has increased further," wrote one user on X.

Another user added, "Celebrities need to speak and sensitise their fanbase."

A third netizen stated, "Good he is speaking up."

"Every celebrity needs to raise voice!!" remarked a fourth user.

The tragic incident has led to widespread outrage in West Bengal, with women taking to the streets in midnight protests, demanding justice and safer work environments for women. The situation escalated when miscreants vandalized the emergency ward, nursing station, medicine store, and parts of the outpatient department of the hospital on Thursday night. The violence resulted in injuries to several individuals, including some policemen.

Kolkata Police have arrested 19 people in connection with the vandalism and violence. A city court has remanded the arrested individuals to police custody until August 22. Despite these arrests, the atmosphere remains tense, with junior doctors across government healthcare facilities continuing their strike, demanding justice for their colleague and increased security measures at workplaces.

Opposition parties in West Bengal have criticized the police for their alleged inaction during the violence at the hospital. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee acknowledged the extent of the destruction, stating that two floors of the emergency ward were destroyed, medicines looted, and hospital infrastructure severely damaged.

Siraj's post has amplified the call for accountability and justice, echoing the demands of the protesting doctors and citizens who are seeking exemplary punishment for the culprits responsible for the heinous crime.