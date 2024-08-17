Kantara: 8 unknown facts about Rishab Shetty's film

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Kantara' has captivated audiences with its unique elements: Rishab Shetty's award-winning performance, modest budget with massive success, and the mystical meaning of its title. Notable facts include its haunting sound effects, critical acclaim, high earnings, and recognition for traditional performers.

Rishab Shetty won Best (Male) at the 70th National Awards for his role in *Kantara*, showcasing his exceptional talent in the film.

Kantara was named Best Film for Wholesome Entertainment at the 70th National Film Awards, reflecting its widespread acclaim and success.



Made on a budget of Rs 16 crore, Kantara earned an impressive Rs 400 crore worldwide, demonstrating its phenomenal success despite its low budget.

The title Kantara translates to "mystical forest," which is central to the film's plot, reflecting its deep connection with nature and mysticism.



The haunting shriek in the film was recorded at the end of shooting, adding an eerie and impactful touch to the movie's climax.

Kantara was praised for its captivating story, powerful performances, breathtaking visuals, and impressive production design, earning widespread critical acclaim.

The film became the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time and in 2022, proving its massive commercial success

In response to the film's success, the Karnataka Government announced a monthly allowance for Bhuta kola performers over 60 years of age, recognizing their cultural significance.



Director Rishab Shetty designed the film's distinctive Daiva call to evolve from a sign of existence to a warning, enhancing the film's narrative depth.