Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 17: Check Price Of 18K, 22K, 24K
8/17/2024 1:27:57 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold rate has been falling in Kolkata and throughout the country post the announcement of Budget. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on 17th of August 2024
The Price of Gold in Kolkata today, August 17 per gram of 22 carat is ₹6,735 and ₹7,072 for 24 carat
1 gram - ₹6,735
₹6,725 (yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 53,880 ₹ 53,800 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 67,350 ₹67,250 (yesterday)
1 gram - ₹7,072
₹7,061 (Yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 56,576
₹ 56,488 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 70,720
₹ 70,610 (Yesterday)
8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata yesterday was ₹56,576
8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on 15th August was ₹56,488
8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on 14th of August was ₹56,488
