Shah Rukh Khan Sleeps At 5 A.M? King Khan's Daily Routine REVEALED

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan, at 58, continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his charm, fitness, and dedication. In a recent interview with The Guardian, the icon revealed his unique daily routine, including late-night workouts, minimal eating, and an unconventional sleep schedule, keeping him action-ready

Shah Rukh Khan's daily routine REVEALED! Here's when King Khan sleeps everyday

At 58, Shah Rukh Khan remains beloved worldwide. Recently, in an interview with The Guardian, SRK unveiled his daily routine, revealing how he maintains his health and energy

SRK revealed that he typically sleeps at 5 am and wakes up around 9 am, especially on shooting days. His unconventional sleep schedule aligns with his nocturnal lifestyle

Khan's fitness routine includes a late-night workout, usually around 2 am, after his return from work. He exercises for about 30 minutes before heading to bed

SRK disclosed that he consumes just one meal a day. This minimalist approach to eating is part of his disciplined routine, helping him stay in shape

His strict routine contributes to his ability to perform action sequences with precision. His recent films, Pathaan and Jawan, showcased his impressive physical abilities

SRK is set to star in King, an action drama also featuring his daughter, Suhana Khan. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film promises to be an emotionally charged film

Despite his absence in Hollywood, SRK's ultimate dream is to see an Indian film reach same global audience as major Hollywood production, highlighting his passion for Indian cinema